‘New’ art form comes to Carson City

Pop artist Tom Zotos and Modern VideoArt artist Cory Skyler Drouillard are on a journey to capture images for Drouillard's yet-to-be named Modern VideoArt form that has been commissioned by Zotos.

The two were filming on Tuesday at the grand entrance of the Nevada Capitol as part of Drouillard's project to recognize the history of Kit Carson and his fourth great uncle George Drouillard, who helped guide, interpret and scout on the Lewis and Clark 1802 expedition.

Zotos published the commemorative collectible art piece "Speechless," an iconic visual tribute to famed voice actor Mel Blanc. "Speechless" depicts the Looney Tunes characters with bowed heads in front of an empty microphone, and it became the highest grossing lithograph in animation history, with The Wall Street Journal reporting sales in excess of $20 million.

Zotos also convinced Walt Disney Studios to allow him to change the treasured image of Mickey Mouse and comic book writer Bob Kane gave his approval for Zotos to change the look of Batman.

Zotos said about Drouillard "Cory is at the new art intersection utilizing digital imagery, electronic tools, video, audio and natural phenomena; water, light, color and physical objects. When Cory puts the ingredients together hence, 'Modern VideoArt,' he then delivers it in a modernistic way 'digitally' to video screens."

Zotos and Drouillard are guests of Carson City photographer Charles Adams.