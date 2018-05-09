New World String Project closing Celtic music series in Carson City

Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter with John Weed and Stu Mason, of Molly's Revenge, are closing out the Brewery Arts Center's Celtic music series at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Dubbed the New World String Project, the Bay Area musicians are slated to play in the center's Maizie Harris Jesse Black Box Theater.

The ensemble brings together four players who weave a shimmering sonic tapestry from Celtic, Nordic and American folk traditions.

Fiddler John Weed and guitarist Stuart Mason also play together in the long-running Celtic band Molly's Revenge.

Celtic harp master Lisa Lynne, who gained international renown via recordings and tours with the label Windham Hill, often performs in a duo with Aryeh Frankfurter, an expert on harp and Swedish nyckelharpa.

Together, the string players strive to take audiences on a thrilling, melodically exuberant musical ride that will shake your boots, uplift your spirit, and warm your heart.

Advanced tickets are $10 for BAC members, $12 for seniors/students and $15 for general admission. The price at the door is $20 per person.

Tickets are available at Breweryarts.org or in the Expresso Yourself Café, 449 W. King St.

For information, call the BAC office at 775-883-1976.