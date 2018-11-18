Nutcracker with live orchestra set in Carson City

Pinkerton Ballet Theatre is pleased to present the 30th anniversary of "The Nutcracker Ballet" featuring a live orchestra on Thanksgiving weekend.

Performances will be 7 p.m. Nov. 23 and 24 and a 2 p.m. matinee Nov. 25 at the Carson City Community Center's Bob Boldrick Theater.

Featured ballet dancers include Erica Chipp-Adams and Oliver Adams, professional dancers from Smuin Contemporary Ballet Company, who will return to inspire audiences as the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier. Also featured is Maykel Solas of the San Jose Ballet to dance his rendition of the Nutcracker. An audience favorite, the Russian dance will feature Armen Haggopian and Company.

"Watching Pinkerton's Nutcracker when I was 7 years old inspired me to become a professional ballet dancer," said Chipp. "I love ballet and I have loved my professional career and am thrilled to share my love of dance and my choreography with Pinkerton Ballet Theatre in the Nutcracker."

The Nutcracker Ballet wouldn't be the same without the many local dance students, young and old, who have dedicated hundreds of hours to the production.

"It is hard to believe it has been 30 years since Ayako Britt brought this holiday tradition to the Carson City community," said Molly Walt, Pinkerton Ballet Theatre's board president. "For the 30th-year celebration, the board decided that new choreography, costumes and sets were in line to keep this old traditional favorite new and fresh so we have put a great deal of effort in that direction."

Keep an eye out for the following local children/adults performing in the Nutcracker this year from Douglas County:

Erica Chipp-Adams: Sugar Plum Fairy; Oliver Paul Adams: Cavalier; Grace Fischmann: Ballerina Doll, Snow, Spanish Solo, Arabian, Marzipan Solo and Flowers Duet; Brinley Ginocchio: Marie (Saturday), Marie's Best Friend, Angels Duet and Marzipan Trio.

Malia Ginocchio: Clara's Best Friend, Snow, Arabian, Marzipan Duet, Mother Gigogne and Flowers; Taylor Ginocchio: Marie (Friday and Sunday), Marie's Best Friend, Mice and Chinese; Emily Hastings: Angels; Holly Hastings: Angels

Talia Hastings: Angels; Madelynn Kennedy: Party Boys, Soliders, Snow Corps, Angels and Marzipan Sweets.

Kylie Nelson: Mother Gigogne smaller; Joie Nelson: Mother Gigogne box baby; Megan Perry: Snow, Spanish Solo, Marzipan, Arabian Solo and Flowers Duet; Danica Pinto: Snow, Spanish and Marzipan; Rebekah Swearingen: Clara (Sunday) Dew Drop Fairy; Lillian Tholl: Marie's best friend, Angels, Marzipan and Mother Gigogne taller.

Ballet performances are $22 for general admission and $18 for seniors and students. To purchase tickets, visit http://www.pinkertonballet.com or call 775-600-2880.