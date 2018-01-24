Phish returning to Lake Tahoe for two shows in July

Phish just announced its 2018 summer tour, which will start with two performances at Harveys Outdoor Arena in Stateline.

The band, known for its improvisational jams, starts its tour at Lake Tahoe July 17 and 18, according to a press release. The band has established an online ticket request period, which is currently underway and will run until 10 a.m. EST Feb. 5.

Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Feb. 8.

Phish is just the latest act added to this summer's concert series at Lake Tahoe. Last week, Harveys announced Dave Matthews Band and country star Keith Urban are both performing this coming summer.

Dave Matthews Band's performance is scheduled for Sept. 7 while Urban will play two shows July 21 – 22.

They join up-and-coming pop sensation Charlie Puth, who headlines the venue with Hailee Steinfeld on Aug. 18.