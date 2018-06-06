The Circus is in town.

The Ramos Brothers Circus is in Carson City and will be presenting shows every night beginning today through June 18. Shows will be held at 7:30 p.m. every night, with the exception of Saturday nights.

In addition, there will be three shows on Sunday and June 17 at 2, 5 and 7:30 p.m. There will be two shows on Saturday and June 16 at 5 and 8 p.m.

The circus will be held at the Carson Mall on the site of the former Copeland Lumber building. The circus will feature acrobats, jugglers, clowns, motorcycles and the human cannon ball.

Tickets are $25 for general admission, $30 for front row, $35 for VIP and $15 for ages 2-11. General admission tickets for $20 are available at ramoscircus.com, using the promo code CIRCUS2018.

Senior citizens who present this article at the circus will receive admission for only $5.