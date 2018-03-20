Recipe: Angela’s enlightened and caramelized yam rounds by Linda Marrone

Talk about a snow day, I wrote this article on Friday and it was a great day to stay in and do some reading, writing and cooking. I bought sweet peas for Ralph to plant on St. Patrick's Day because my Aunt Margret Robson, from Virginia City, always said that's the day you plant them and she always had beautiful bouquets.

I want to talk about composting, which to me is the ultimate recycling. I've been a composter since I was 5 years old. I can remember taking stuff my mom would save in our kitchen up to the garden in the backyard and dumping it in a hole. We did the same on Minnesota Street for 40 years and have been doing it at the new house for four years, only on a little smaller scale. We had three big compost piles at the old house and now we have two medium size but sufficient for our needs. Having to start with nothing in our yard and wanting to make sure what we did plant would grow and thrive makes compost essential. (I want to clarify the "we" I'm talking about here, it's Ralph pretty much. I make the compost and pick out what to plant, but all the heavy lifting, digging, turning, planting, watering and pulling weeds is his domain. I simply pick and enjoy).

Just a few of the benefits of compost are:

Reduction in garbage volume and reduces greenhouse gases

A rich natural fertilizer cuts back on use of chemical ones, thus saving money

Improves soil aeration and drainage, helps control erosion

Decreases the need for costly watering and helps control weeds.

Above is just a short list of why you should compost. You can find lots of information online, at the library, and you can always talk to the experts over at Greenhouse Garden Center. Dave Ruf has offered lots of classes in composting over the years.

The recipe I'm sharing with you today comes from my longtime friend and yoga teacher, Angela Sullivan. Yes, sometimes we talk about cooking and food in class. It's simple, easy to fix and delicious.

Angela's Enlightened and Caramelized Yam Rounds

Ingredients:

3 or 4 same-sized yams for slicing, sliced into 1/2 inch rounds (If they're smaller, like the ones pictured, leave them be. If bigger, cut your rounds in half).

Butler Meats Pomegranate Red Pepper Rub and chipotle powder to taste

Directions:

Angela puts them in a bowl and tosses them with olive oil, the rub, chipotle and arranges them on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. She turns them over halfway through cooking.

Bake at 375 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until caramelized.

Enjoy — namaste!

Linda Marrone is a longtime Carson resident. She manages the 3rd & Curry Street Farmers Market and is the director of Nevada Certified Farmers Market Association.