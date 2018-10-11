Recipe: Hot and sour soup on a cold day by Chef Debra Garner

I love that we are getting back into soup season. Who doesn't love a hot bowl of soup at the end of a long day? Especially when the weather turns cooler. I happen to love hot and sour soup. I love it so much that sometimes I would go to a Chinese restaurant just to get a bowl of the tangy and spicy soup. Here is a healthier version, loaded with veggies, gluten free and less sodium. The hot and sour can be adjusted to your liking. Just cut my amounts for vinegar and chili paste in half and add more if you would like.

Let's get cooking!

Broth Ingredients:

4 quarts of low sodium organic vegetable broth

2-4 tablespoons of Braggs liquid aminos (tastes like soy sauce but is gluten free)

2 heaping tablespoons of minced garlic

2 heaping tablespoons of minced ginger

2.5-3 cups chopped mushrooms- I used a combo of shitake and baby portabello mushrooms

Put all of the above ingredients in a pot and bring to a boil. Turn down to a simmer for 20 minutes. Time to add in the veggies and our hot and sour components.

Rest of Ingredients:

1 bag of tricolor coleslaw mix

1 bag of kaleslaw (from Walmart)

1 can of bamboo shoots (drain before adding to broth)

1.5 cups of chopped green onion

3-6 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

3-5 tablespoon of chili paste

1 tablespoon of minced garlic (I know more garlic but it works)

Optional:

1 pound of super firm organic tofu. Diced into small cubes and cooked on high heat with a tbsp of coconut oil until crispy. Add this into the soup. Yum!

Top with fresh bean sprouts and enjoy. At this point you can add more chili paste, vinegar and soy sauce if you want. I found it was spicy and savory enough but I like a bit more sour so I just drizzled in a tiny bit more of the vinegar into my bowl.

I will be making this soup a lot this fall and winter.

Recipe by Raw Chef Debra Garner. To learn more about the raw food/plant-based diet and Debra's services, visit her website, http://www.rawchefdebra.com. She offers a six-week raw vegan/plant-based coaching program as well as ready-made raw vegan creations.