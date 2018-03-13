Recipe: Jalapeño artichoke dip by Raw Chef Debra Garner

That Costco jalapeño artichoke dip, I could eat the whole thing by myself. It's so addicting and so not good for you. I came up with a healthy version even my non-vegan daughter says is amazing!

The base of this dip can be transformed into other dips. Play around with it.

Jalapeño Artichoke Dip

Ingredients

1 cup raw cashews soaked overnight

1/2 cup cooked northern white beans

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil (cold pressed)

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup of sliced jalapeno rings (make sure this has no to very little sugar in it)

3/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

2 cloves fresh garlic

Juice from half a small lemon

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

Half of a medjool date

1 tablespoon nutritional yeast

1 can of artichoke hearts packed in water (drained and chopped)

Directions

To make the base, drain the cashews and blend with the half-cup of water until it's a smooth cream. Add in the white beans and olive oil and blend until it's smooth and creamy.

Then add in the jalapeno rings, sea salt, garlic powder, garlic, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, the medjool date half and nutritional yeast. Blend those ingredients into the base.

Check to see if the mixture is tart enough — you can add more lemon juice if needed.

Add in the artichoke hearts and pulse in — you want it a wee bit chunky. You can also add in more chopped jalapeno rings if you like.

Serve with whole grain crackers.

Recipe by Raw Chef Debra Garner. To learn more about the raw food diet and Debra's services, visit http://rawchefdebra.com. She offers a six-week raw vegan/plant-based eating coaching program as well as pre-made raw vegan goodies.