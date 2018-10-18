Recipe: Pumpkin Pecan Biscotti by Muffy Vhay

We're 28 years old this year – the Bed and Breakfast that is. Twenty eight years of learning, serving, and meeting people of all stripes and from much of the rest of the world. Friends do ask us if we're tired of doing the B and B, and the answer is usually "not yet." But we're getting older, and after a wake-up-call about a year and a half ago, we decided we needed to slow down and cut back a bit.

So we made the decision to go to a two night minimum and host only one party at a time instead of two. Sometimes that's two rooms of guests that are family or friends; sometimes it's just one couple. Two rooms are small by any standards, but one party has the B and B part of the house all to themselves; they stay longer, and both for us and for them it's a much more personalized experience. Most guests leave saying they feel like family, and many become return guests and good friends.

One of the pleasures over the years has been sharing the Nevada we know and grew up with. Since quite a few of our guests — especially recently — are thinking of relocating here, we're able to answer some of their questions and make suggestions. Most everyone wants to have this sort of life — views, wildlife, peace and quiet, gardens, and so on. It all looks pretty effortless (even though it isn't) to an outsider — the perfect country life!

Part of what makes our guests feel welcome is the little touches — a welcome basket of nibbles and fruit in the room, lots of area information along with a list of local restaurant favorites and menus, and sometimes a few home made biscotti to enjoy with morning coffee or tea. Today's recipe for biscotti features seasonal flavors and is easy to make.

PUMPKIN PECAN BISCOTTI

Count on about 2 hours start to finish for this recipe. You'll get about 40 biscotti, and they'll keep in an air tight container for several weeks. You can freeze them also. Turn the oven to 350.

Recommended Stories For You

1 cup pecans, chopped and lightly toasted. Set aside.

2 3/4 cups flour, more if the dough is too sticky

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

2 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice (more if you really love it)

1 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup white sugar, plus more for dusting

2 large eggs

1/4 cup soft butter

3/4 cup pureed pumpkin or winter squash

1/2 tsp each orange extract and vanilla

Mix flour, baking powder, salt and spice in large bowl. Set aside.

In another bowl, cream sugars and butter, add extracts, then add eggs and pumpkin, mixing well.

Combine the two mixtures and fold in nuts.

Turn out on floured board and knead just until the mixture holds together.

Divide in two and make two 'logs.' Dust with sugar. Place on greased cookie sheet and flatten the logs a bit with the heel of your hand.

Bake about 20–25 minutes until a few cracks appear. Remove from oven and put one log at a time on a board and cut biscotti at an angle, making diagonal slices about 3/4 to 1 inch thick. Return the slices to the cookie sheet a bit apart and standing upright. Bake again for about 15 minutes until the cookies are crisp. Cool completely before storing.

David and Muffy Vhay own Deer Run Ranch Bed and Breakfast. Contact the ranch at 775-882-3643.