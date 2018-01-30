Recipe: Raw vegan avocado chickpea dip by Debra Garner

Avocado chickpea spread has been popping up all over my news feed. I decided to create a raw version. All of the same nutrients but full of all the digestive enzymes, too!

You will need to soak the chickpeas. I soak one pound at a time and separate into three equal portions when done — about 1 3/4 cups each. Soak the chickpeas for 24 hours. Then drain and rinse.

I keep the chickpeas in the colander that I drained them in and put it on top of a plate. Place this plate on the counter and let sprout for 12 to 24 hours. If I let it go for longer than 12 hours, I rinse them again and then put back on the counter.

Once they are done being sprouted, you can separate into three equal servings. I freeze the two other servings in quart-sized freezer bags.

I find that the freezing process breaks down the cell walls even more, thus making a creamier dip, so if you have the time, freeze all three servings first before making the dip.

On the day you want to make the dip, take a bag out of the freezer and let it defrost on the counter, or put it in a bowl and cover with cool water. It doesn't take long to defrost with the bowl/water method.

Raw Vegan Avocado Chickpea Dip

Ingredients:

1 3/4 cup of soaked and sprouted chickpeas 2 organic avocados Juice of 2 large lemons 1-2 tablespoons of minced garlic (I like mine extra garlicy so I use more) 1 teaspoon cumin powder (more if you like) 1 teaspoon pink sea salt (more if needed) 1/4 teaspoon cayenne powder 1/4 cup water

Directions:

Place all the ingredients in a blender and blend until creamy. You can adjust seasonings if needed. I topped mine with some paprika powder.

The recipe is versatile. You could use lime juice rather than lemon, then add some cilantro and jalapeno for more of a guacamole type dip.

Serve with cut veggies or with flax crackers.

Recipe by Raw Chef Debra Garner. To learn more about the raw food/plant-based diet and Debra's services, visit http://rawchefdebra.com. She offers a six-week raw vegan/plant-based coaching program as well as ready-made raw vegan creations.