Recipe: Roasted beet tartare by Tina Galhaut

Beets are full of valuable nutrients, they're easy to cook and versatile as well as colorful. With the heat of summer in full swing, it's best to roast the beets early in the morning or late in the evening. Letting them sit in their own juices is perfectly fine and leads to a complementary "dressing" base for salads. Once you roast a batch you can keep them in the fridge for a few days before you make the tartare for your luncheon or dinner party.

Beet tartare is a wonderful starter course or a unique addition to your next potluck.

As always, get creative and have fun!

Roasted Beet Tartare

Ingredients:

10-12 beets (when possible get the organic, non-GMO beets) of any color, or a variety*

Sea salt (optional)

Fresh ground pepper (optional)

Extra virgin olive oil

Vinegar (your favorite for salad dressings)

Cornichons (or small sour pickles)

Capers

Shallots (or scallions)

3 hard-boiled eggs

Parsley, tarragon, dill or radish sprouts

Romaine or butter lettuce, washed and lettuce "cups" or spears separated (you want the small cups to hold the beet tartare)

Directions for roasting the beets:

Wash the beets, remove the greens if they're attached, but don't skin them.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Pat the beets dry and place them in a large section of tinfoil

Sprinkle them with about one teaspoon of sea salt and one tablespoon of olive oil.

Seal and fold the tinfoil into a pouch and place on a baking sheet and roast until tender (about one hour).

*If you are roasting a variety of colorful beets and you want them to retain their color, then roast separately.

Test to be sure the beets are soft to the touch, not too hard and not too soft, just tender.

Allow the beets to cool, then slip their skins off with a paring knife or your fingers.

Set aside while you get the lettuce cups and gribiche dressing ready.

Directions for gribiche sauce:

Finely chop two tablespoons of shallots, add 1/3 cup of vinegar and allow to sit about 5-10 minutes, then incorporate 2/3 cup olive oil.

Add two tablespoons each of drained, finely chopped capers, cornichons, finely chopped parsley, and tarragon.

Mix together then add the three finely chopped hard-boiled eggs.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

This sauce will hold for a few days in the fridge.

Bring it together:

Finely dice half of the beets (5-6), add a tablespoon of gribiche sauce at a time until well coated but not runny.

Spoon the beet "tartare" mixture into the lettuce cups, garnish with chopped dill or radish sprouts, chill until ready to serve.

Alternately, you can serve the tartare in a small bowl with lettuce spears (or crackers).

Note: You can make the whole batch of beets at once and store in the refrigerator for a couple of days or make half as I suggest. The beets will last longer once roasted if they're not tossed with the gribiche sauce.

Tina Galhaut has been cooking, baking and living gluten-free these past four years, testing many recipes on her teenage son, Logan, until they are as good or better than the original. As wife, mother and co-owner of Z Bistro in North Carson, Tina and her chef husband Gilles offer many gluten-free selections on their menu. Contact Tina by email at atzbistro@gmail.com.