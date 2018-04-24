Recipe: Spicy tofu by Raw Chef Debra Garner

This recipe is a favorite with my boys. You can adjust the spice level to your liking, use whatever veggies you like, serve over rice, quinoa, noodles or just with veggies. It would be great in a Buddha bowl.

I use the high-protein super firm tofu from Trader Joe's. All you have to do is cut open the package, drain the water, slice and cube. Super easy.

To feed my three boys, I used one package of tofu. You could use less if you were adding a bunch of veggies.

Spicy tofu

Let's get started with cooking up the tofu. You will need:

1 package of super firm tofu, sliced and cubed

Cold-pressed olive oil

1 tablespoon nutritional yeast

Heat up the pan to pretty high heat and add a tablespoon or so of olive oil to the pan. Add the tofu and cook until golden brown.

While the tofu is cooking, you can make the sauce:

1/2 cup Bragg Liquid Aminos, coconut aminos, or low-sodium tamari

1-3 tablespoons chili paste (from the Asian food aisle)

Mix the sauce together. When the tofu is done, add the sauce and cook until the sauce is reduced. You can add broccoli, green onions, snap peas, cabbage, or whatever you would like. Serve over rice, noodles, or quinoa.

Recipe by Raw Chef Debra Garner. To learn more about the raw food/plant based diet and Debra's services, visit her website. She offers a six-week raw vegan/plant based coaching program as well as ready-made raw vegan creations.