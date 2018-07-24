Recipe: Wild blueberry and lemon nice cream by Raw Chef Debra Garner

Who doesn't love ice cream? Creamy, sweet, and delicious! This "nice" cream is something you can eat any time of the day without any guilt.

You will need a high-speed blender or a good food processor to make this recipe. Remember that if you are using a food processor, the ice cream will go through several stages before being completely done — crumbles, hard pack and then soft serve.

You will also need to freeze your ripe bananas the day before making. The recipe calls for eight ripe bananas. I line a cookie sheet with plastic wrap and break the bananas up into 1.5-to-2-inch chunks prior to freezing. When ready to make the recipe, let them defrost for 10-15 minutes, otherwise your blender will overheat and shut down.

Wild blueberry and lemon nice cream

Ingredients:

8 bananas, frozen in chunks no bigger than 2 inches 2 cups of frozen wild blueberries Zest of 2 small lemons

Recommended Stories For You

Juice of at least 1 small lemon (you can add more if you want)

Directions:

Put the slightly-defrosted bananas into a blender with one cup of the blueberries and the juice of one lemon. Blend until it looks like soft serve. Taste to see if you need more lemon juice — you want a zing of lemon, but not too much because you will also add the zest. So it is according to taste.

Line a bread pan with plastic wrap and put the nice cream into the pan. Add in the other cup of blueberries and the lemon zest. Gently stir to incorporate. Pull up the sides of the plastic wrap to cover it. Put into the freezer for at least two hours.

To serve, scoop into ice cream dishes and add more blueberries if you wish.

Recipe by Raw Chef Debra Garner. To learn more about the raw food/plant-based diet and Debra's services, visit http://rawchefdebra.com. She offers a six-week raw vegan/plant-based coaching program as well as ready-made raw vegan creations.