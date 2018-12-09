Review: Christmas show at Carson City’s Casino Fandango a classic

Carson City broke in the new Ballroom at Casino Fandango on Tuesday as Big Bad Voodoo Daddy wooed in the Christmas Season.

Attendees packed the elegant ballroom as they came in from the wintry storm that added to the spirit of the holiday show. Before leading into the ballroom, several items were available for silent auction to benefit the Brewery Arts Center, which helped host the event.

Inside the ballroom the stage was set up with colorful lights and the Big Bad Voodoo Daddy backdrop. Seats and tables were available in front of the stage, and the area in the back was open for standing and dancing. A dance floor set up allowed people to show off their skills. Some dressed in big swing fashion to match the sharp looking guys on stage, who look like they just took their suits right out of the box.

It was a treat having Big Bad Voodoo Daddy come to Carson City. The previous time was for the BAC's Levitt AMP Concert Series in 2017. The new ballroom allowed the capacity for that large of a show indoors. Hearing songs such as "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" in their style is sure to give everyone goosebumps. Their style of Christmas music is different than the ordinary and surely is a fun time hearing it live.

There were smiles all around the room as youngsters who could barely walk were dancing and friends were taking selfies and snapshots to remember the evening. Many classics were played mixed in with the band's originals. On top of some original classics, they mixed in some famous movie songs such as "Heat Miser Song" from "The Year Without a Santa Claus" and "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch." Where else can you go to hear songs like that live?

The Brewery Arts Center and Fandango owner thanked the community and everyone involved before the show. It was a celebration to kick off the opening, and hopefully there's much more planned for the space. We were tipped off Fandango did book the Glenn Miller Orchestra some time in March. So they're working hard bringing some top-notch entertainment to Carson City.