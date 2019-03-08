Russian quartet coming to Carson City

The Rimsky-Korsakov String Quartet from St. Petersburg, Russia is coming to Carson City.

The quartet, formed in 1939, is comprised of four graduates of the St. Petersburg Conservatory.

The quarter will hold a home concert, with dessert, wine and conversation, March 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35.

On March 16, the quartet will perform a free concert at 5 p.m. in the Nevada State Museum on Carson Street. To sign up visit nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumcarsoncity/events. The number of attendees is limited.

On March 17, the quartet will hold a concert at 4 p.m. in St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 314 N. Division St. Tickets are $22 general admission or $10 for students.

Tickets are available online at CCSymphony.com. For information, call 775-883-4154.

The quartet will also hold a workshop for Carson High School on March 14 at 6 p.m.

The concerts are sponsored by Art Works, Carson City Cultural Commission, Click Bond Inc., National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities, and Nevada Arts Council.