Sparkling Shamrock Cocktail

If you're getting tired of the same old green beer song and dance this St. Patrick's Day, switch it up with this wonderfully sweet, fruity, floral and fizzy cocktail.

This drink is both time and budget friendly. Just add all the ingredients into a glass, and stir! If you're feeling extra festive, add a wheel of lime, a slice of cucumber, or something else green to garnish the glass before serving. This recipe is to be enjoyed by those 21 years of age or older.

(This recipe has been adapted from Healthy Happy Motivated)

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz vodka

2 oz lemon-lime soda like Sprite or 7Up

1 oz apple juice

Dash of orange juice

dash fresh lime juice

optional: one slice of cucumber or lime, green dyed ice cubes for decoration

Instructions

1. Place all the wet ingredients into a small glass and stir.

2. Decorate the glass with a slice of cucumber or lime, and/or add some ice cubes dyed green for extra color for decoration.

3. Enjoy! Just please remember to drink responsibly.