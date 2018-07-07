‘Spirit of America’ art winners being exhibited
The Nevada Artists Association is currently exhibiting its "Spirit of America" art show in the gallery located at Carson City's Brewery Arts Center.
The exhibit runs now through July 27. A judged show, awards were presented for first, second, third places and honorable mention in: Oil, Watercolor, Acrylic, Pastel, Photography, Digital Art, 3D, and Mixed and Dry Medias. The gallery is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Winners were: Spirit of America Award — "Freedom is Not Free," art glass by Donna Jensen of Carson City
Best of Show: "A Walk in the Park," water color by Colleen Reynolds of Carson City
First Places by categories: "Mono Lake Rest Stop," oil by Nancy Giannini of Reno; "Surfs Up," acrylic by Tara Bay of Carson City; "Seasoned," dry media by Chad Scofield of Sparks; "The Burning Tree," photography by Fred Howland of Carson City.
"Dragon Flies," mixed media by Ulla Warner of Genoa, "No More Photos, Mom," watercolor by Ronnie Rector of Incline Village.