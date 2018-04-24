Student, adult ensembles to feature in free ‘Music Is for Life’ concert in Carson City

The music from "James Bond," "The Sound of Music," "Spartacus," and "To Kill a Mockingbird" will be played by local musicians in a free concert on Thursday.

The Carson City Symphony's Youth Strings ensembles and the Not Quite Ready For Carnegie Hall Players, an adult intermediate string ensemble, will perform "Music Is for Life (goes to the movies)" at 6:30 p.m. at the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.

The concert will feature performances by students from second grade through high school, including beginning violins and cellos.

Also to be featured are the Allegro, Vivace, and STRAZZ youth strings ensembles as well as the adult ensemble and special guests.

Symphony Youth Strings is Carson City Symphony Association's tuition-free after-school program for young string players.

The Symphony's Not Quite Ready for Carnegie Hall Players is open to all adult intermediate string players.

Both programs were founded in 2005 by Education Director Sue Jesch. Laura Gibson is violin and ensemble instructor; Lou Groffman is STRAZZ and cello instructor. About 75 students currently participate.

The programs are supported, in part, by public funds through grants from the Nevada Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts, and by private donations.

For information, go to CCSymphony.com, or call Sue Jesch at 775-450-5584.