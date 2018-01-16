Students, Mile High band putting on 15th annual Jazz Extravaganza in Carson City

Jazz lovers will be happy to hear about a big band blowout planned in Carson City with the goal of delivering combo performances by two big bands, program surprises, and a traditional grand finale combining the forces of all the players.

The Mile High Jazz Band and Carson Middle School Jazz Band are presenting the 15th annual combined Jazz Extravaganza concert at 7 p.m. Jan. 30 in the Bob Boldrick Theater at the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William Street.

The extravaganza is sponsored by the Mile High Jazz Band Association as a benefit for Carson City school instrumental music programs.

"We're so happy to perform with the school jazz band again," said David Bugli, Mile High Jazz Band leader and pianist. "The student music ensembles are great, and they deserve community support."

The Carson Middle School Jazz Band, directed by Nick Jacques, attends and competes at jazz festivals each year and performs at community events. The band is a zero-hour class designed to teach students about jazz — the music that began in America and spread throughout the world.

The Mile High Jazz Band, a professional big-band, plays regularly in Northern Nevada, including monthly performances and quarterly jazz and poetry events at Comma Coffee and other venues. It also presents the annual Jazz & Beyond: Carson City Music Festival in August.

Recommended Stories For You

Extravaganza tickets are $10 for general admission and free for youth 18 and under. Tickets can be purchased in advance from Carson Middle School music students, or at the Nevada Day Office in the Carson City Visitors Bureau, 716 N. Carson St. Otherwise, buy them online at MileHighJazz.com or at the door.

Refreshments and raffle prizes will be on sale in the lobby.

For information, call the Mile High Jazz Band at 775-883-4154.