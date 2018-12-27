Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus coming to Gardnerville

RENO — TOCCATA-Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus kicks off its 13th annual "Brrroque Masters" concert series. The series is dedicated to the memory of Mark Lord, TOCCATA's principal trumpet from 2007 to 2014. Choose from performances in Reno, Incline, and Gardnerville, from Jan. 5 to 13.

The group will perform at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1480 Douglas Ave., on 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9.

Naturally, the trumpet in all its glory (played by William Cates) is featured in several pieces. The concert begins with "that music from Masterpiece Theater," formally known as Mouret's "Suite de Sinfonie" fanfare. Next up is the "Organ Concerto in B flat Major" by Handel, performed by David Brock, with its lively, dancing feel. Everyone knows Vivaldi's "Winter Concerto" — but you'll be blown away by the live performance and artistry of violinist Rick Stockton. Closing the first half of the concert is Bach's beautiful "Concerto for Two Violins in D Minor," whose slow movement is surely one of his most sublime creations.

The trumpet is back to open the second half, with Telemann's "Concerto for Trumpet and Two Oboes." More conversational than flashy, you'll enjoy the interplay among the soloists. The vocal soloists join the orchestra for two arias from Bach's glorious "Mass in B Minor;" the lyrical "Domine Deus" duet (soprano Joy Strotz and tenor Owen McIntosh), and the consoling "Benedictus" for tenor. Then come the fireworks: first is the perpetual-motion tenor aria from Cantata No. 26 in which the music brilliantly depicts the text: roaring water swiftly rushing. Finally, trumpet and soprano team up for Handel's "Let the bright seraphim," a tour de force rousing enough to summon the celestial host!

Tickets are $30 for adults ($40 preferred seating); $25 for seniors; free for youth under 23 ($15 preferred seating). Donations of any size are always appreciated: ticket sales don't fully cover our expenses, and donations help us to continue providing high quality concerts, including free concerts.

Other concerts will be held on the following dates: Saturday, Jan. 5, 3 p.m., Reno – First Methodist Church, 209 W. First St.; Saturday, Jan. 12, 3 p.m. – TBA Reno; Sunday, Jan. 13, 3 p.m., Incline Village – St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 341 Village Blvd.

For information, call 775-313-9697; visit http://www.ToccataTahoe.org or https://www.facebook.com/toccatatahoe/, or e-mail ToccataTahoe@gmail.com.