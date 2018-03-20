The Haunted Windchimes close Carson Valley concert series

Traditional folk and blues music by The Haunted Windchimes will close out the Carson Valley Arts Council's live music series on April 13 in Minden.

The four-member band plays original material from each of its members. A hallmark of its performances are vocal harmonies from Desirae Garcia (ukulele), Chela Lujan (banjo) and Inaiah Lujan (guitar). Aimed at being deeply affecting, their sound is often moody and melancholy. Rounding out the lineup is instrumentalist Mike Clark playing harmonica, fiddle, mandolin, guitar and concertina.

Doors to the CVIC Hall, 1604 Esmeralda Ave., will open at 6 for the 7 p.m. concert. Tickets are $22 in advance; $26 at the door; and kids under 18 are free.

Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.cvartscouncil.com, by phone at 775-782-8207, or in person at the Copeland Cultural Arts Center, 1572 US Highway 395 in Minden, or the Douglas County Community and Senior Center in Gardnerville.

To hear The Haunted Windchimes' music, go to the band's website at http://www.hauntedwindchimes.com.

