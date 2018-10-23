The Voodoo returns to Carson

Celebrate the holidays with Carson City favorite, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy.

The swing band's Wild & Swingin' Holiday Party will feature holiday classics including Jingle Bells, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer performed in the band's bluesy style.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will also perform original holiday music, including Rockabilly Christmas, Last Night (I Went Out With Santa Claus), Christmas Time in Tinsel Town, and It Feels Like Christmas Time.

The Brewery Arts Center (BAC) is hosting the event in the Casino Fandango's new ballroom, which is opening next month. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy came to the BAC in 2017 as part of its Levitt AMP Concert Series.

The proceeds will benefit the BAC and there will be a silent auction at the event.

The show is Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 general admission and $35 for BAC members. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for $75.

Tickets are available at the BAC's Expresso Yourself Cafe, the cage at Casino Fandango, or online at breweryarts.org or casinofandango.com.

For details, call the BAC at 775-883-1976.