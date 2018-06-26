TOCCATA to offer opera, pops on Independence Day

TOCCATA-Tahoe Symphony Orchestra opens its 13th SummerFest with BOPS, a patriotic celebration performed in four venues in the Reno-Tahoe-Carson area July 1-8. Revel in full orchestra and chorus (including a children's chorus) performances of patriotic favorites, be swept off your feet by great opera arias, and join the performers as a conductor, bass drum player, or just by singing along.

Get your Independence Day on with an armed forces medley (audience members from all branches of the services are honored), orchestra-and-chorus versions of the Battle Hymn of the Republic and God Bless America, an audience sing-along of America the Beautiful, Leroy Anderson's delightful Bugler's Holiday and, of course, The Stars and Stripes Forever. For pure beauty, listen as the chorus performs "Going Home" from Dvorak's Symphony No. 9 and Amazing Grace. The gorgeous duets and solos by performed by our operatic soloists (with special guest from New York, Melody Moore). The powerful Hear Me Now from "Man of La Mancha" and the passionate Con Te Partiró, originally by Andrea Bocelli will be included. Finally, join the orchestra as guest conductor for one piece (Maestro James Rawie's baton will be auctioned off), or by firing the cannon (well, playing the bass drum) for Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture.

Concerts are held in Gardnerville, Incline Village, Reno and South Lake Tahoe. Even better, you get to hear not only a full orchestra, but also a symphony chorus, the North Lake Tahoe Children's Chorus, and operatic soloists:

The July 3 and July 6 concerts are presented free of charge, supported by generous grants from John and Diane McCall and the Robert Z. Hawkins Foundations. Tickets to the July 1 and July 8 concerts are available online (at http://www.ToccataTahoe.org) and at the door. General admission is $30, $25 for seniors, and free for youth/students under age 25 with ID; preferred seating is $40 ($15 for youth).

Concert dates and locations: Sunday, July 1, 4 p.m., Gardnerville – St. Gall Catholic Church, 1343 Centerville Lane

Tuesday, July 3, 7 p.m., Incline Village – St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 341 Village Blvd.

Recommended Stories For You

Friday, July 6, 7 p.m., Reno – Bartley Ranch Amphitheater, 6000 Bartley Ranch Road

Sunday, July 8, 3:30 p.m., South Lake Tahoe – St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1041 Lyons Ave.