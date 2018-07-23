Todd Morgan and the Emblems to play Dangberg

In a return engagement, the Sacramento area band Todd Morgan and the Emblems will bring 1950s, 1960s and rockabilly style music to Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday.

The four-piece band, led by singer-songwriter and musician Todd Morgan, plays original pop and rock music, along with covers of 1950s and 1960s rock and roll up to present-day pop and rock songs. The band has recorded three albums.

"Morgan isn't an Elvis impersonator or tribute artist to past rock pioneers. Morgan is a young dynamo of talent and musically organic. He's an artist able to faithfully recreate the genius of such pioneering artists as Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins, as well as Chuck Berry, Little Richard and Ray Charles," said a Dangberg press release.

"We are so excited that Todd Morgan and the Emblems will return to the park for our 2018 Summer Festival. They were very well received last year and attendees truly enjoyed their presentation," said Events Manager Kim Harris.

This event is part of the park's Dangberg Summer Festival and is sponsored by Douglas County, Carson Valley Accounting, Full Circle Soils and Compost, Horse Tales Publications, Allied Sanitation Services, Minden Fortnightly Club, A.B.E. Printing and Copy Center, Carson Valley Inn, Carson Valley Sertoma, Jacobs Berry Farm, Cowboy's Café, Personal Pedigree Genealogy and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation.

The concert is also funded in part by the Nevada Arts Council, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

The full Dangberg Summer Festival event schedule is available at dangberghomeranch.org.

The ranch house will be open for one hour before the concert to anyone who would like an introduction to the Dangberg family history and the park's artifact collection.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for members and free for 16 and younger.

Visitors are asked to bring their own seating and picnic dinner. Pets aren't permitted unless they're legitimate service animals. The park is at 1450 Highway 88, a quarter of a mile north of the Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital.

Upcoming concerts for this season include Mike Beck playing Western Americana music on Aug. 16 and Sierra Sweethearts playing bluegrass on Aug. 23.