Tom Rhodes from NBC’s ‘The Voice’ and Reno’s Josiah Knight to perform in Carson City

Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint is hosting an international recording artist of NBC's "The Voice" fame.

Tom Rhodes is performing an all-ages free show at the 1500 Old Hot Springs Road venue at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

His voice raspy and soulful, the performer has been compared to Ray LaMontagne and a young Van Morrison. The 36-year-old Oakland-based songwriter has spent more than a decade honing his brand of Americana music and learning to craft songs. In that time, he has performed all over the U.S. and Europe, released four albums, and appeared on season 9 of "The Voice" in 2015.

The performance will also feature Reno's Josiah Knight, who has created a niche for himself in the Northern Nevada and California music scenes. Knight strives to weave honest and intriguing human stories with a style of guitar playing that draws the listener into a unique soundscape.

The show, billed as "A Very Special Evening with Tom Rhodes and Josiah Knight," is presented by The Moonshot Coup and Sassafras.

For information about Rhodes' music, go to tomrhodesmusic.com. Knight's music is posted at https://josiahknightmusic.bandcamp.com/releases.