USAF Commanders Jazz Ensemble to perform at Jazz festival

It's almost August and that means the sounds of jazz, jazz and more jazz at the various venues around Carson City, thanks to the coordination by the Mile High Jazz Band.

Now in its 15th year, the Jazz and Beyond Carson City Music Festival begins on Aug. 3rd with a free Garden Party at the Bliss Mansion and will end on Sunday, Aug. 19th with the Reno Jazz Orchestra.

Over 100 musicians will perform throughout the two-week event, including the 20 members of the much-loved United State Air Force Band of the Golden West Commanders Jazz Ensemble.

The Commanders Jazz Ensemble will appear at the Bob Boldrick Theater in the Carson City Community Center on Friday evening, Aug. 17, beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is free. This event is coordinated by the Carson City Chamber of Commerce and the City of Carson City Parks & Recreation Department.

The ensemble is under the direction of Technical Sergeant Marco Munoz and will feature the big band sounds of Glen Miller, Duke Ellington, Woody Herman, Count Basie and more. For two hours, you'll be transported back to a time when jazz was king.

The band has performed all over the West and is the only active-duty Air Force band west of the Rockies.

The Carson City Elks Club No. 2177 will host the band for lunch prior to the concert.

The free tickets may be picked up at the Carson City Chamber of Commerce, 1900 S. Carson St. (near the NV State RR Museum) beginning Wednesday, Aug. 1st. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come-first- serve basis. Concert goers must personally pick up their tickets. No more than four tickets will be distributed to one party. These tickets are popular and go fast.

For more information, contact the Chamber at 775-882-1565.

For complete details about the Carson City Jazz & Beyond Festival, log on to http://jazzcarsoncity.com/festival-schedule/.