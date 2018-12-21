Website: Carson City’s Cracker Box ‘sells the best patty melt in America’

When it comes to timeless restaurants, the people of Carson City know about one of its institutions, The Cracker Box. The word is getting around.

onlyinyourstate.com which looks at the best features each of the 50 states in the U.S. has to offer currently is featuring The Cracker Box as a timeless restaurant.

The website writes about the Cracker Box: "There's a charming little diner in Carson City that has been serving up mouthwatering comfort food since 1980, and they show no signs of slowing down. Here you can enjoy the little things; a perfectly cooked patty melt with fries and a soda to wash it all down. This timeless restaurant is like a little slice of old-fashioned Americana and it's impossible not to love."

The headline above the article states "This Timeless 1980s Restaurant In Nevada Sells The Best Patty Melt In America."

The website article goes on to state when the Cracker Box opened it was a super simple operation as the diner seated just 24 people. The owner, Jerry Massad, cooked while one waitress took orders. "Although the restaurant has certainly grown since then, the quality has remained the same," the article states.

The article goes on to state: "Each dish comes out piping hot and with hearty portions that are bound to satisfy. Each breakfast and lunch dish is made-from-scratch — the way it should be.

"Although The Box is particularly famous for their breakfast food (they've been regularly voted "Best Breakfast in Carson City"), there's another food item this quaint diner is famous for: the Patty Melt."

"This simple dish has just three ingredients: toasted bread, gooey cheese, and a perfectly cooked beef patty," the article states. "However, it's this combination of classic flavors that makes for a nostalgic and downright delicious lunch. Be sure to get a side of their homemade potato salad to go with it!"

The article finishes by stating: "Although the interior of the restaurant looks like something from a bygone era, homemade cooking is one of those things that never goes out of style. It's no wonder this place is so favored among the locals."

The Cracker Box is located at 402 E. William St.

The website also listed another nine timeless restaurants in Nevada. One of them was The Martin Hotel in Winnemucca established in 1898. The website states The Martin Hotel "was once a rooming house for area cattle ranchers and sheep men to stay during their trips to town. Today, it's a family style Basque dining room. The Martin Hotel is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a definite must stop if you're a fan of Basque cuisine."

The Martin Hotel recently opened up a second location in downtown Carson City.

For the article on The Cracker Box visit https://bit.ly/2ExlDVj.

For Nevada's other nine timeless restaurants visit https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/nevada/old-restaurants-nv/.