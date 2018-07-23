‘Whose History Is It Anyway?’ comedy improv planned in Minden

The High Altitude Players present "Whose History Is It Anyway?" an evening of comedy improvisation at Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park on Thursday, Aug. 2 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Improvisation, or improv, is a form of live theatre in which the plot, characters and dialogue of a game, scene or story are made up in the moment. Often improvisers will take a suggestion from the audience, or draw on some other source of inspiration to get started.

Loosely based on the popular television game show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" the High Altitude Players improv troupe will base their plots, characters and dialogue in "history."

Members of the troupe include Mike "Duh King" Trute, Larry Lippmann, Auryn "Bubba" Deem, Michon Chandler, Krista Jenkins, Lucille Rao and Brendan O'Donovan.

Brendan O'Donovan, who will emcee the show, honed his improv skills in Los Angeles with Monkey Butler Comedy. O'Donovan claims that in 2017 he was kicked out of Brad Garrett's (Everybody Loves Raymond) comedy club at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, for Improvising with his 83 year old mom, in the front row and drawing more laughs than Brad Garrett.

"Each of these players has a wonderful set of acting skills, and a fantastic and wild sense of humor. While this is a first time event for the park, I doubt it will be the last," said the park's events manager, Kim Harris.

This event is part of the park's Dangberg Summer Festival and is sponsored by Douglas County, Carson Valley Accounting, Full Circle Soils and Compost, Horse Tales Publications and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation.

The cost for the event is $10 for adults, $5 for members and free for 16 years and younger.

An open bar with wine, beer, water and sodas will be provided by the non-profit Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch.

The full Dangberg Summer Festival event schedule is available at dangberghomeranch.org.

This an outdoor event, and visitors should bring their own seating. Please no dogs, legitimate service animals only. The park is located at 1450 Hwy 88, 1/4 mile north of the Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital.

The final "special event" of this season is Buffalo Bill's Wild West and Midway Plaisance on Aug. 25.