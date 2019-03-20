‘Winnie the Pooh Kids’ coming to Carson City

The Brewery Arts Center's Performance Hall will soon turn into the Hundred Acre Wood.

That's the home of A.A. Milne's children classic's characters who will all be on stage for Disney's "Winnie the Pooh Kids," a musical based on the 2011 animated feature film.

The story involves Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Tigger and other pals who try to rescue Christopher Robin and learn about teamwork and friendship along the way.

The Wild Horse Children's Theater production is at 7 p.m. on March 22-23 and 29-30, and at 2 p.m. on March 23-24 and 30-31. A special daytime performance for school groups, daycare centers and preschools will be on March 27.

Tickets are $12 general admission, $10 student/seniors/members, and $5 ages 4-12. Children age 3 and under are free accompanied by an adult and don't occupy a seat.

Tickets can be purchased at http://www.wildhorsetheater.com or by calling the Wild Horse box office at 775-440-1170.

To reserve seats for the special March 27 performances, call 775-440-1170 or email pat@wildhorsetheater.com.