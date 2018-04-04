Youth production of ‘The Secret Garden’ opens in Carson City

More than 40 local high school and middle school students working with Carson High School Theatre Arts are reviving the story of Mary Lennox, the orphan sent to live at her uncle's mansion and its enchanted garden.

"The Secret Garden," an adaptation of the classic 1911 novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, opens Thursday and continues Friday and Sunday at the Carson City Community Center.

The winner of the 1991 Tony Award for Best Musical and slated for a Broadway Revival in 2019, "The Secret Garden" is reimagined in musical style by composer Lucy Simon and Marsha Norman, the Pulitzer-Prize winning playwright of "Night Mother."

Orphaned in India in 1911, 11-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire, England, to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his invalid son, Colin. The estate's many wonders include a magic garden that beckons the children with haunting melodies, and spirits from Mary's past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing "The Secret Garden's" compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal.

Featuring direction and choreography by Andie Wilkerson (formerly Andie Anderson), musical direction by Andy Sonnemaker, and orchestral direction by Dr. Brian Fox, "The Secret Garden" showcases the talents of more than 40 of Carson High School's finest talents working onstage, backstage, and in the pit.

Leading the cast are Quentin Powers (sophomore) as Archibald Craven, Charlie Moser (senior) as Dr. Neville Craven, and Emma Tuttle (freshman) as Lily.

The production also features the talents of six middle school students including Carson Middle School's Greta Pugh as Mary and Parker Schmid as Colin.

Performances will run at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday inside the Carson City Community Center's Bob Boldrick Theatre.

Tickets are $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors and $5 for CHS students. Tickets will be sold at the door; only cash and check are accepted.

For information, contact awilkerson@carson.k12.nv.us.