Youth Theatre Carson City presents 2 shows this weekend

Youth Theatre Carson City announces its upcoming Springtime Double Feature, including A Year With Frog and Toad Kids, and Disney's The Jungle Book, Kids. These two shows will run in conjunction for four performances, Friday through Sunday, in the newly renovated Bob Boldrick Theatre at the Carson City Community Center.

A Year With Frog and Toad, based on the well-loved children's books by Arnold Lobel, is a jazzy, upbeat story about a friendship that endures throughout the seasons. Part vaudeville, part make-believe, and all charm, A Year With Frog and Toad, Kids hops from page to stage and celebrates the differences that make us all special. A Year With Frog and Toad, Kids is presented by the Youth Theatre Carson City Showstoppers and features Ben Larkin as Frog, Trevor Young as Toad, and a host of other bright and talented performers playing a menagerie of colorful characters.

The jungle is jumpin' with a jazzy beat in Disney's The Jungle Book Kids. Featuring all your favorite songs and characters from the beloved Disney animated film, The Jungle Book Kids follows the "man-cub" Mowgli as he bounds through the jungle and learns what it means to be human. The Jungle Book Kids stars Ximena Villegas Martinez and Ewan Kalley as Mowgli, Robbey Heidt and Abby Cook as Baloo the Bear, Ethne Myler and Rebecca Hughey as Bagheera the Panther, and a multitude of singing and dancing bees, ants, monkeys, elephants, and even a snake.

"I couldn't be more proud of all the hard work these amazing kids have put into these two productions," commented Andie Wilkerson, Youth Theatre Carson City's Artistic Director. "Each one of them shines up on that stage, and I can't wait to share their incredible talent and these two adorable productions with our community."

Youth Theatre Carson City's Springtime Double Feature: A Year With Frog and Toad, Kids and Disney's Jungle Book Kids runs at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Carson City Community Center located at 851 E. William St. in Carson City. Tickets are $12 general admission and $10 students and seniors. For information, contact Youth Theatre Carson City at 775-315-2501 or visit http://www.youththeatrecarsoncity.com.