Youth Theatre Carson City presents ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ this weekend

A young performers edition of "Bye Bye Birdie" takes the stage this weekend in the Bob Boldrick Theatre at the Carson City Community Center.

Presented by Youth Theatre Carson City showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $12 general admission, $10 students and seniors. For tickets and information visit, http://www.youththeatrecarsoncity.com.

"Bye Bye Birdie" is a musical send-up of the late 1950s, focusing on small-town America, teenagers, and rock 'n' roll. Teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie has been drafted, so he chooses all-American girl Kim MacAfee for a very public farewell kiss.

The performance features a hilarious script and a high-energy score including "Put on a Happy Face" and "Kids."

The cast features more than 40 local youth grades K-12 both onstage and off.

Recommended Stories For You

Leading the cast are Xander Borg, 15, and Cameron Miller, 16, as Albert Peterson and Camilla Beckwith, 13, and Hannah Sullivan, 15, as his spitfire girlfriend, Rose Alvarez.

Also featured are Deepti Arun and Charlotte Choat as Kim MacAfee; Matthew Tapungot as the rockstar Conrad Birdie; and a host of young singers, dancers, and actors bringing this colorful production to life.

"I am so incredibly proud of this group of amazing young people," said Andie Wilkerson, artistic director of Youth Theatre Carson City and director of "Bye Bye Birdie, Young Performers Edition."

"Every single member of our talented young cast shines on stage with such grace and enthusiasm. I can't wait to share all of their hard work with this community."

Youth Theatre Carson City is a youth theatre program that provides a safe environment for local youth grades K-12 and their families to learn and grow through quality theatrical experiences. Youth Theatre Carson City operates in association with the Carson City Department of Recreation and the Bob Boldrick Theatre.