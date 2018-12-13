Youth Theatre presents Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Jr. this weekend

Youth Theatre Carson City has announced its upcoming production of "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr." The show will run four performances, Friday Dec. 14 to Sunday, Dec. 16, in the Bob Boldrick Theatre at the Carson City Community Center.

"Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr." takes a fantastical musical adventure with an out-of-this-world car that flies through the air and sails the seas. Based on the beloved 1968 film version of Ian Fleming's children's book and featuring an unforgettable score by the composers of Mary Poppins, "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr." is one family-friendly blockbuster that audiences will find "Truly Scrumptious."

An eccentric inventor, Caractacus Potts sets about restoring an old racecar from a scrap heap with the help of his children, Jeremy and Jemima. They soon discover the car has magical properties, including the ability to float and take flight. Trouble occurs when the evil Baron Bomburst desires the magic car for himself. The family joins forces with Truly Scrumptious and batty Grandma Potts to outwit the dastardly Baron and Baroness and their villainous henchman, the Child Catcher.

Leading the cast is Carson High School senior, Brett Veader, as the loveable absentminded inventor, Caractacus Potts, and freshman Hannah Walker as the truly scrumptious Truly Scrumptious. Also featured are Joss Pedersen, 12, Sophie Wahl, 11, Natalie Maguire, 13, and Parker Schmid, 11, as the Potts children; Trevor Young, 16, as the Baron Bomburst, and Aydree Shehorn, 13, and Madison Healy, 13, sharing the role of his Baroness; David Franzen, 15, as the Child Catcher; and a host of other colorful characters bringing this classic tale to life.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Jr. will run Dec. 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 15 and 16 at 2 p.m. at the Carson City Community Center located at 851 E. William St. in Carson City.

Tickets are $12 general admission and $10 students and seniors. For information, contact Youth Theatre Carson City at info@youththeatrecarsoncity.com or visit http://www.youththeatrecarsoncity.com.