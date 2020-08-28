EPA awards funds to study microplastic pollution at Tahoe

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Wednesday announced $97,000 in grants to identify and control microplastic pollution at Lake Tahoe.

The grants will fund projects including a study by the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center to determine the types of plastics in Lake Tahoe.

Microplastics are small plastic debris that can escape into the environment. They have been detected in bodies of water in multiple locations. Researchers believe improperly disposed of litter on the beaches at Tahoe is one source.

The money will also fund a public education source reduction pilot project led by the Incline Village General Improvement District in partnership with the Tahoe Water Suppliers Association, among others.

The funding was awarded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.