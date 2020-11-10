EPA awards green manufacturing grant to Nevada greenUP!

The federal Environmental Protection Agency has awarded greenUP! of Nevada $160,000 to support green manufacturing and pollution prevention.

The grant was awarded on the 30th anniversary of the Pollution Prevention Act. greenUP! is a nonprofit group and one of 11 organizations in nine states to receive grant money.

EPA officials say the purpose of the Pollution Prevention Act is to prevent pollution before it happens. Over the years, they said the program has produced millions in savings and avoided the use of thousands of pounds of hazardous materials.

“Private business can use innovative pollution prevention approaches to improve public health and protect the environment,” said EPA regional administrator John Busterud.