Erratic driver running stop signs doesn’t have valid license, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 12:20 p.m., Matthew Colwell, 47, was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person after he was stopped by a P&P officer because he was on deferred sentencing. He informed the P&P officer and the deputy there was a pistol in the glove box that belonged to his girlfriend but she was not present. His bail was set at $20,000 on the firearm charged and $3,000 for violating his sentence conditions.

• At 6:43 p.m., a 24-year-old was charged with two counts of open and gross lewdness after allegedly exposing himself to the doorbell camera of two adjacent residences. The doorbell camera recorded the incident. Bail was set at $5,000.

• At 9:35 p.m., a 50-year-old woman was charged as an ex-felon failing to register after she was apprehended for running from deputies at the Nugget parking lot. The arrest report says she claimed to be living with her mother but her mother said she left that residence in March. Bail was set at $150.

SATURDAY

• At 12:08 a.m., a 33-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop at 5th and Roop for driving erratically and running stop signs. In addition to that charge, he was charged with driving on a suspended registration, no proof of insurance and no valid driver’s license. Bail was set at $1,200.

• At 12:53 a.m., a 27-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant after a traffic stop on I-580 for a broken tail light. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 4:50 p.m., deputies arrested a 40-year-old woman after responding to a complex on Jeanell Drive for a report of a battery. While talking to the alleged victim, the deputy said the defendant came out of her apartment and began yelling as she walked down the hall. When told to go back in her apartment, the report says she flipped off the deputy and approached in a threatening manner with fists clenched. The other residents said since she was acting in a threatening manner, they wanted to press charges. She tried to escape into the apartment after being arrested and had to be restrained. She was charged with intimidating an officer and attempted escape, both gross misdemeanors, resisting arrest and disturbing the peace. Bail was set at $6,150.

SUNDAY

• At 2:50 a.m., a 25-year-old Carson man was charged with DUI 1st offense after a traffic stop on William Street for no license plate. The arrest report says he was arrested after failing the field sobriety test and testing nearly three times the legal limit on a PBT. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 12:10 p.m., Derrick Crutcher, 36, was arrested on a felony warrant out of South Dakota after a traffic stop at Nevada and Proctor. He was a passenger in the vehicle. The driver was released form the scene with a warning. Crutcher was held without bail.