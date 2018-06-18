Escaped Carson City inmate arrested in Reno

Authorities have arrested an inmate who escaped from the Carson City Jail last week.

Michael Anthony Bass, 23, escaped the morning of June 12 from the jail and had been on the run until Reno Police located him Monday night.

Bass had been in the Culinary Kitchen in the Carson City Jail. Under civilian supervision, inmates in the kitchen were cleaning the area and emptying trash left over from the morning meal activities. After stacking pallets in the “loading dock” area of the jail service entry point, Bass fled over a fence. Although the area of the jail was immediately secured by responding patrol units and search/tracking K-9’s,

He was originally in jail on drug charges and was set to be released Sept. 3

Officers located Bass in Reno where he was picked up and currently in the Washoe County Detention Center. Sheriff Ken Furlong said deputies from Carson City are going to pick up Bass by Tuesday morning to bring him back to await escape charges.