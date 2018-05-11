February 23, 1926 ~ May 8, 2018

Eula M. Rotter passed away peacefully at home on May 8, 2018.

Eula was born on the family farm near Dixon, Missouri on February 23, 1926.

After graduating from high school, she met the love of her life, Lester F. Rotter, and they were married in 1943. After World War II, they settled in Santa Clara, California until the early 1970's when they moved to Ely, Nevada to build and operate the Ely KOA campground.

After retiring in the early 1980's they traveled the country in their RV and ultimately settled and split their time between Reno/Carson City, NV and Tucson, AZ.

Eula served as the homemaker and the rock of the family throughout her life. Her kindness and positive outlook on life touched everyone she met. Her ability to comfort and provide happiness to the family will be missed. She was devoted to the Christian faith and was a member of the Tucson Meadows church as well as the Hilltop Church in Carson City.

Eula was preceded in death by her husband Lester, her son, Daniel, her son in law, Jim, and granddaughter Debie. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Mark and Cheryl, daughter Janice, grandchildren Danny, Corrinne, Barbie, Alicia and Kendra as well as 15 great grandchildren. As the oldest of eight, she also is survived by numerous family that all received birthday and Christmas cards from Eula yearly (most with a fifty cent piece or silver dollar enclosed!).

A burial service will be held at Wheeler cemetery in Missouri at 10:00 am on June 2, 2018.

A celebration of life will occur later in the summer in the Carson City area.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, in her name, to your favorite charity.