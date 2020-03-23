Exit numbers changing on I-580 from Carson City to Reno

Exit numbers for all I-580 exits between the Reno spaghetti bowl and North Carson Street exit 43 will change this spring, according to a release from the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The physical roadway exits and names will remain the same, but roadside exit number signs and small exit number sign panels at the top of overhead signs will be changed at each exit to reflect the new exit numbers. Motorists will see the following shoulder and lane closures as the exit number signs are replaced:

• Now through April: Daytime shoulder closures will take place during weekday hours on small sections of both directions of I-580 between the Reno spaghetti bowl and northern Carson City as new sign foundations and ground-mounted signs are installed. No major traffic interruptions.

Early-mid May: Overnight lane and ramp closures will take place 7 p.m.-5 a.m. Sunday evenings through Friday mornings on small, intermittent sections of both directions of I-580 between the Reno spaghetti bowl and northern Carson City as exit number sign panels are replaced on large overhead exit signs. Overnight ramp closures will take place on one ramp at a time, with detours available.

The current exit numbers range from 43 to 68B, and will be replaced with new, lower exit numbers corresponding with roadway mileage, beginning at the northern end of the I-580 Carson City Freeway and progressing north to the Reno spaghetti bowl.

I-580 exit numbers were changed this fall in Carson City.

The exit numbers are being changed per federal requirements. Federal guidelines require interstate exit numbers to reflect mileage specific to that corridor. Current I-580 exit numbers reflect U.S. 395 mileage beginning at the Nevada-California state line near Topaz Lake. Now that the I-580 connection from the Reno spaghetti bowl to south Carson City supersedes the previous U.S. 395 designation, exit numbers are being changed to reflect interstate mileage beginning at the I-580 junction with south Carson Street and ending at the Reno spaghetti bowl.

NDOT encourages organizations to update any advertising, mapping or other logistics as existing I-580 exit numbers change.

First responders will be alerted prior to specific exit number changes, and electronic roadside signs will be placed during exit number sign changes to alert drivers of the change.

Information and a map of updated interstate exit numbers is available at http://www.nevadadot.com/exit.