Extended voting hours start May 23 in Churchill County

The Churchill County Clerk’s Office has received more than 2,500 mail-in ballots for the June 9 primary election.

The Clerk’s Office encourages voters to mail in the ballot they received using the postage paid envelope provided. If you have not received your ballot, contact the Clerk’s Office at (775) 423-6028 or visit http://www.registertovotenv.gov to update your voter registration.

The Clerk’s Office will be open for extended hours beginning this Saturday, May 23. The extended hours period will be limited to same-day registration with provisional ballot voting, in-person mail-in ballot deliveries, and issuing replacement ballots.

Churchill County will not have electronic voting machines in use for the 2020 primary election. Only paper ballots will be issued.

The extended dates and times for primary voting are:

Saturday, May 23 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, May 25 — Closed for Memorial Day

Tuesday, May 26 – Friday, May 29 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 30 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, June 1 – Friday, June 5 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 9 (primary election day) — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.