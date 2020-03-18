Fallon, Churchill County statement on Governor’s closure of some businesses

Churchill County and the City of Fallon have reviewed the speech delivered by the Governor last night and are releasing this statement to provide guidance to members of our community. The Governor has directed that non-essential businesses close and that people remain at home. He listed specific types of businesses considered to be essential and non-essential which are listed here for easy reference. The list of specific businesses mentioned appear to be intended as non-exhaustive.

Non-essential businesses mentioned by the Governor:

• Beauty shops, barber shops, nail/tanning/waxing salons

• Gyms, health clubs, fitness centers, recreation centers, clubhouses

• Movie theaters, malls

• Casinos and gaming

• Dine-in areas in restaurants, pubs, wineries, bars, and breweries. The establishment may still provide food via delivery, curbside service and drive through.

• No dine-in services are permitted including food courts, coffee shops, catered events, clubs, bowling alleys and other similar venues in which people congregate for the consumption of food or beverages.

• Pubs, wineries, bars and breweries that do not include meals provided by a full kitchen must close.

Essential businesses mentioned by the Governor:

• Fire, police, healthcare services

• Business that provide food, shelter or social services for disadvantaged populations

• Pharmacies, grocery stores, drug and convenience stores

• Essential stays in hotels/motels

• Banks and financial institutions

• Hardware stores

• Gas stations

• Charitable food distribution sites, student nutrition, and food systems for healthcare facilities should continue to operate.

To provide additional guidance to our community, the City of Fallon and Churchill County are providing these additional parameters as to what we consider to be “essential businesses”:

• Agriculture and food supply chain-related businesses

• Animal services and veterinarians

• Energy sector

• Construction

• Utility and waste management services

• Transportation and shipping

• Laundry and dry cleaning services

• Repair services

• Child care facilities

• Media outlets

• Businesses that supply other essential businesses with the support or supplies necessary to operate

Churchill County and the City of Fallon continue to wait for further guidance from the Governor’s office to clarify those business or sectors that are not specifically addressed within his speech.

As we navigate this crisis, we encourage those businesses that remain operational to practice the upmost rigor of CDC recommendations for your workplace. Limit individual contact to six feet, if the business can operate from a dispatch capacity without employees reporting back to a central operation site do so. Limit service runs to one employee in each vehicle. Use great precaution to protect you, your coworkers, your family and our vulnerable populations. Practice social distancing.

Churchill County stands ready to provide services to those whose employment is directly affected by the Governor’s directive. You may contact our Social Services Department at (775)423-6695 to assist you with nutrition, welfare. For unemployment benefits help call (775)423-5115.

The Churchill County and The City of Fallon stand united in support of our citizens and our concern for the safety and health of our population.

For more information on COVID-19, please refer to http://www.churchillcounty.org/covid-19