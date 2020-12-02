Fallon educators receive to honors

Dr. Summer Stephens



The National Association of Career and Technical Education conference this week is the largest national education association of thriving professionals dedicated to the advancement of education that prepares youth and adults for successful careers and represents all facets of career and technical education (CTE).

The Churchill County School District said in a media release Tamra Herschbach has been named as the Division Teacher of the Year for the New and Related Services Division (ACTE has 10 different divisions). This is an outstanding honor at the national level.

ChurchillCSD added Herschbach will be representing Nevada as its pick for 2022 CTE Teacher of the Year; she will go on to compete against others in the region (Region V) in its selection for the national title.

Superintendent Summer Stephens was named as the Division Administrator of the Year for the New and Related Services Division for ACTE this year.

The New and Related Services Division of ACTE focuses on work in career academies, CTE scholars, work-based learning, integration of academics and CTE, instructional management and materials, policy/public information and policy, JROTC, special populations, support staff, tech prep and other related services.

The awards will be presented at a virtual presentation on Thursday during the national conference.