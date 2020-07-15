Fallon Food Hub executive director appointed to state council

Kelli Kelly

Food Hub

The executive director of the Fallon Food Hub has been appointment to the Nevada Food Security Council as a representative of an organization involved with the processing and distribution of food.

The Nevada State Food Security Council appointed Kelli Kelly to the council last week.

The was created when former Gov. Brian Sandoval issued an Executive Order on Feb. 12, 2014 establishing the Governor’s Council on Food Security within the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Food Security. The council implements the goals of Food Security in Nevada: Nevada’s Plan for Food Security in Nevada: Nevada’s Plan for Action and to effectively improve the quality of life and health of Nevadans by increasing food security throughout the state.

“I am honored to be appointed to this team focused on combatting food insecurity in the state of Nevada,” Kelly said. “I believe that it is vital to support our local farmers while working to increase access to nutritious food for all residents of our state. I look forward to bringing a voice for rural communities, small and medium size agricultural producers, and food hubs to this diverse board of food systems experts.”