Fallon Food Hub receives funding through CARES act

The Nevada Department of Agriculture has announced 13 organizations including the Fallon Food Hub will be awarded Community Food Response relief funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Under the CARES Act funding provided to Nevada, the NDA requested $2.88 million specifically for Community Food Response projects that address food insecurity and the challenges of providing food and nutrition assistance safely during the pandemic. The top scoring applications meeting the project criteria were funded.

“This was an incredibly competitive funding application process with 48 organizations requesting a total of $11.5 million to address pandemic food insecurity, which demonstrates the need in our communities,” said NDA Director Jennifer Ott. “We are pleased to support innovative projects throughout the state that will serve Nevada’s urban and rural populations.”

Project applications selected were those that use innovative distribution models, complement existing food assistance resources, promote safe food assistance during the pandemic, provide food to underserved and/or vulnerable populations, and develop ongoing partnerships.

Fallon Food Hub will expand the Great Basin Basket Farm Share program by purchasing local produce to provide an additional 100 produce boxes each week to food-insecure families in Churchill County. FFH will supplement produce with shelf-stable foods and provide recipes and food safety materials. The project will support these efforts through food purchases, equipment, and staff support.

Another organization that has a reach into Northern Nevada’s rural counties is Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. CCNN will purchase locally grown food for distribution to food insecure Nevadans, expand its home-delivered meals and pantry boxes to immuno-compromised clients, and increase deliveries to its urban, rural and tribal pantry partners. CCNN will partner with Urban Roots to provide window-sill garden kits and garden information to recipients of food through CCNN. The project will also enhance CCNN’s food distribution infrastructure in Washoe County.

The full list of other funded projects include the following: Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada, Carson Valley Community Food Closet, Community Services Agency, Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, Ron Wood Family Resource Center, Mineral County Senior Services, Northern Nevada Dream Center, Washoe County Human Services Agency and UNLV Food Pantry.