Fallon Girl Scout nominated for PBS Reno Extraordinary Young Neighbor Award

Arian Evans



Churchill County High School sophomore and Girl Scout Senior Arian Evans is one of three finalists for PBS Reno’s Extraordinary Young Neighbor Award.

Evans was chosen for her exemplary volunteerism and involvement in her community. Some of Evans’ acts of service include creating adoption bags for the Fallon Animal Shelter and assembling 100 emergency hygiene bags for Churchill County Middle School with her Girl Scout troop.

Evans is a role model for younger Girl Scouts by serving as co-leader of a Daisy (Kindergarten and First Grade) troop. She helps younger girls with badges and projects within the troop, leading by example and guiding these young girls to develop their own interests and self-advocacy skills.

Recently, Arian led a virtual “How To” session on Birch Bark Biting Art which was attended by Girl Scouts from eight different states. This session was part of a larger project to educate 6th, 7th and 8th graders on identification, health, importance, and history of trees.

The PBS Reno Spotlight Awards is a community awards show highlighting individuals and community groups making a positive impact in our region. Voting is open from now until Aug. 31. The winner will be announced live, on-air on Sept. 13. Cast your vote at pbsreno.org/spotlight.