Fallon Lions Club Labor Day Parade results:

Mayor Ken Tedford throws out candy along with council members James Richardson, left, and Kelly Frost.
Steve Ranson
State Sen. James Settelmeyer
Steve Ranson
Sparky the Lion with a face covering
Steve Ranson
Churchill County Sheriff’s Deputy Association
Steve Ranson
Fallon Police Volunteers
Steve Ranson
Renner Equipment
Steve Ranson
Churchill Animal Protection Society
Steve Ranson
A classic Ford
Steve Ranson
“Support our Law Enforcement” was this year’s theme
Steve Ranson
Ron Ward, left, and Mike Parrish take a ride in an antique fire truck.
Steve Ranson
NAS Fallon Federal Fire Dept.
Steve Ranson
Fallon Horseman’s Association
Steve Ranson
High Desert Det. 762, Marine Corps League
Steve Ranson
Ox Peak Station
Steve Ranson
Fallon Cub Scouts
Steve Ranson
Show CaptionsHide Captions
The Fallon Lions Club Labor Day Parade celebrated its 70th anniversary last week. The theme was “Support our Law Enforcement.”
Parade winners provided by the Fallon Lions Club.
Best Automobile: Cessna Golf Cart
President’s Award: Banner Churchill
Best Use of Theme: Sheriff’s Officers and Families
Most Creative: Sparky the Lion
Group: NVRC Dustdevils
Winner Mounted Group: Fallon Horseman’s
Winner Mounted Individual: Nevada Ranger and Historical Rider.
Best Youth Group: Cub Scouts Pack 38
Best Business: Renner’s Equipment