Fallon Lions Club Labor Day Parade results:

Fallon Cub Scouts

Steve Ranson

The Fallon Lions Club Labor Day Parade celebrated its 70th anniversary last week. The theme was “Support our Law Enforcement.”

Parade winners provided by the Fallon Lions Club.

Best Automobile: Cessna Golf Cart

President’s Award: Banner Churchill

Best Use of Theme: Sheriff’s Officers and Families

Most Creative: Sparky the Lion

Group: NVRC Dustdevils

Winner Mounted Group: Fallon Horseman’s

Winner Mounted Individual: Nevada Ranger and Historical Rider.

Best Youth Group: Cub Scouts Pack 38

Best Business: Renner’s Equipment