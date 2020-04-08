Fallon man charged with DUI causing pedestrian’s death

A Fallon man has been charged with driving under the influence causing the death of a pedestrian in mid-February.

Fallon Police Chief Kevin Gehman said Wednesday Marcin Bojarski, 36, was arrested on a warrant after blood tests revealed the presence of intoxicants. He is being held in the Churchill County Jail on $100,000 bail.

An investigation was initiated after a fatal pedestrian accident occurred Feb. 15 at the corner of Williams Avenue and Carson Street near City Hall.

The FPD said at about 7 p.m., a vehicle driven by Bojarski struck Theila “Teddy” Berry while she was crossing the intersection. The initial release stated Bojarski remained at the scene and spoke with police officers.

The Churchill County District Attorney’s office said the Washoe County Crime Lab conducted the necessary tests and notified the district attorney’s office after finishing the report. A warrant was then issued.