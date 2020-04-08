Fallon man who dodged law for 15 years pleads guilty to sexual assault on juvenile

Wesley Lattin

Steve Ranson/NNG

Sentencing has been set for July 21 for a Fallon man who pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of sexual assault and another for failure to appear in court, both felonies.

Originally, Wesley Lattin was set to appear April 14 on the two charges. Instead, his attorney, Charles Woodman, Deputy District Attorney Chelsea Sanford and Lattin discussed the charges Tuesday afternoon, and Lattin agreed to two plea memorandums.

On the first charge of sexual assault on a juvenile, which occurred in the early 2000s, Lattin faces either life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years or a term of 20 years with the eligibility of parole after five years. Because of state law, Sanford said the judge can only consider the two penalties.

Sanford also said Lattin must register as a sexual offender and will require lifetime supervision.

On the second charge, Sanford said Lattin did not appear in court for a jury trial in 2005. He faces one to four years and a fine of $5,000 or possible probation.

Sanford said a psychosexual evaluation for Lattin will not be ordered at this time, but it will require an application from Woodman within the next two weeks if he decides to ask for one. Woodman said he would discuss the evaluation with Lattin.

Lattin first appeared in New River Township Justice Court in late February on a charge of failure to appear, and he made his first appearance in District Court on March 9. He is being held without bail.

Lattin, who had eluded authorities for almost 15 years, was sighted on his sister’s residence northeast of Fallon and arrested Feb. 21 on a warrant. Churchill County Sheriff Richard Hickox said a tip from the U.S Marshal revealed Lattin was living in an underground bunker.