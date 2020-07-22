Fallon physician Gary Ridenour dies

A Fallon physician facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and six counts of distributing hydrocodone, Tylenol with codeine and alprazolam died Wednesday according to several sources.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Reno in 2019, Ridenour and his nurse practitioner, Derek Braddix, who now lives in Missouri, were charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises. In addition, Ridenour was charged with six counts of distribution of schedule II, III, IV substances hydrocodone, Tylenol with codeine, and alprazolam. Braddix was charged with four counts of distribution of Hydrocodone and three counts of distribution of Alprazolam.

The Drug Enforcement Agency along with other agencies entered the Ridenour’s office at 2152 Reno Highway, on Feb. 21, 2019, to execute search warrants. Agents also searched Ridenour’s home.

The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office also arrested Ridenour in June on two charges of open and gross lewdness, battery and preventing or dissuading from testifying or producing evidence. Sheriff Richard Hickox said last month the charges stem from an incident that occurred in the doctor’s office in July 2019 but is not related to the February DEA raid.

Hickox said Ridenour was released on his own recognizance in June by Justice Court.