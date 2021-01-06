Fallon Theatre celebrates 100 years of showing movies

Fallon Theatre celebrated another milestone on Dec. 30.

The 100th anniversary honored the showing of the first movie, “Humoresque,” which was shown on the same date in 1920. During the 1920s, the theater was known as the New Rex until 1930. Other silent movies from that era also played on the big screen during the open house.

During the night, guests went on tours of the old building on South Maine Street, viewing the projector room, the auditoriums and the basement, which is now used to store supplies, the upstairs that now houses a photography studio. Before remodeling, a three-bedroom apartment overlooked Maine Street.

The theater committee conducted another open house in June to show its improvements that included new bright red carpeting, new flooring and new seats.